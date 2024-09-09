MTV Video Music Awards 2024: Star-Studded Presenters and Performers Announced

September 6, 2024 – New York City — As anticipation builds for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV has unveiled an impressive roster of presenters, performers, and hosts for the upcoming ceremony. The annual event is set to light up the stage on Wednesday, September 11, at the UBS Arena, promising a night of unforgettable moments.

The glittering lineup of presenters includes a mix of iconic figures and rising stars from various entertainment fields. Attendees will be treated to appearances by Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Damiano David of Måneskin, DANNA, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flavor Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Jordan Chiles, Lil Nas X, Miranda Lambert, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía, and Tinashe. Each presenter brings their own unique flair to the event, ensuring a diverse and dynamic show.

Adding to the excitement, the pre-show will be hosted by a trio of dynamic personalities: Nessa, Dometi Pongo, and Kevan Kenney. The pre-show will feature a special performance by LE SSERAFIM, a rising K-pop girl group that has been capturing the global spotlight with their electrifying performances. Additionally, Jessie Murph and Teddy Swims will deliver engaging sets from the Extended Play Stage during the main event.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, promising a night of high-energy performances and star-studded moments. Fans can tune in live at 8 p.m. ET on September 11 to catch all the action as it unfolds.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for a night of spectacular performances, memorable speeches, and the celebration of music’s biggest stars.