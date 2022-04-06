All Indiana

Multi-talented comedian Andy Gross brings show to Brown County

Let yourself be blown away by live magic, clean comedy and, ventriloquism as it’s meant to be seen. Bring the whole family to the show that will keep you guessing and mesmerized!

Andy Gross, comedian, magician, ventriloquist and illusionist, performs more than 180 shows a year at clubs and colleges, on cruise ships and in Vegas.

You can see him performing at the Brown County Playhouse on on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

His videos have over 100-million views and counting on the internet, he’s considered one of the best by his peers in the entertainment industry and he will leave you spellbound!

You may recognize him from his numerous TV appearances, including most recently The Ellen show and an NBC television special featuring his talents.

Gross is a multi-talented entertainer that currently combines stand-up comedy, magic, and ventriloquism successfully together making him one of the most sought-after corporate entertainers in the world.

To purchase tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36018/production/1094940.