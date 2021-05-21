All Indiana

Mural project features work of 6 Indiana artists on oil-change stations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jiffy Lube of Indiana has been making sure local drivers can have a chance to see the artwork of some of the state’s best creators.

The Jiffy Lube Mural Project, which started in 2016, is a partnership with the Arts Council of Indianapolis to get more eyes on local art. Since the project began, more than 20 artists have been selected and commissioned to paint dozens of oil-change stations across Indiana.

Six new artists were chosen to be a part of the 2021 Jiffy Lube Mural Project. Indiana-based artist Dan “Handskillz” Thompson on Friday shared his project in progress on “All Indiana.”