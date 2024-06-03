Music festival honors the lives of Israel-Hamas attack

Two brothers, Daniel and Neria Sharabi, saved many lives during the attack by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival on October 7.

They found weapons in a tank and used them to protect people trying to escape while getting instructions over the phone from an IDF officer.

On that day, about 360 of the 1,200 people killed in southern Israel were at the festival.

Daniel and Neria Sharabi fought off the terrorists with firearms from the tank near the massacre site and helped treat the wounded.

With help from Daniel’s former IDF commander, Yoni Skariszewski, they saved around 30 people hiding behind the tank.

The Nova Music Festival Exhibition, running from April 21 to June 16 in New York, remembers the tragic events of October 7, transforming a 50,000-square-foot venue to educate visitors about the attack and its aftermath.

