Music2Heal Concert: Suicide prevention awareness

As part of Suicide Prevention Month this September, a Zionsville family is organizing the second annual Music2Heal concert to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Randy and Angie Eugenio, residents of Zionsville, lost their 19-year-old son Tate to suicide in November 2021 and have since dedicated themselves to advocating for mental wellness in their community.

Music2Heal, inspired by Tate’s passion for music, debuted last year with more than 40 local artists performing in front of nearly 1,000 attendees. The event raised over $15,000, with proceeds supporting community mental health organizations.

This year, Music2Heal will return to Zionsville’s STAR Bank Performing Arts Center on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Local favorite band Six Foot Blonde will once again headline the concert, along with multiple other acts, many of whom shared the stage with Tate during his lifetime.

Proceeds from the 2024 event will benefit mental health initiatives, including the Zionsville Alliance for Mental Wellness, the Tate Eugenio Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of Boone County, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the American Society for Suicide Prevention. Attendees can also visit a pre-show open house featuring representatives from these organizations, who will provide information and resources, as well as light refreshments.

“Music2Heal would not be possible without the eagerness of performers to participate,” said Angie Eugenio. “I am so grateful to everyone who has come together to make this event happen and to help encourage people to discuss mental health and suicide. This year, we’re focusing on not only healing, but also fostering more outreach and connection to resources.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Pre-show open house: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Concert: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Tickets: $15 (available August 1)

$15 (available August 1) Location: STAR Bank Performing Arts Center, 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

STAR Bank Performing Arts Center, 1000 Mulberry Street, Zionsville, IN 46077 Ticket link: Music2Heal

With the goal of honoring Tate’s memory and expanding the conversation around mental health, the Eugenio family hopes to make Music2Heal a cornerstone event in their community’s ongoing efforts to prevent suicide.