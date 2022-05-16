All Indiana

Must-have tips for planning a stress-free road trip

From her breakout performance in “Father of the Bride” films to hit television shows such as “According to Jim” and “Nashville,” Kimberly Williams-Paisley has entertained generations of fans on both big and small screens. But her favorite role is “mom,” and with such an active, busy life, family vacations are important to Kimberly.

Summer is on the horizon and experts are predicting one of the biggest summer travel seasons ever, Kimberly has partnered with Hilton to share her game-changing tips to make your next getaway more enjoyable, convenient and stress-free. Whether it’s finding a room with enough space for everyone in the family, including the pet, or booking a hotel that lets busy moms like Kimberly finally enjoy a break during breakfast.

She joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with advice to make your next trip a breeze.