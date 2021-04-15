All Indiana

Myers Dinner Theatre celebrates 25th anniversary with ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ show

HILLSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — If you’re looking for some unique entertainment and a home-cooked meal you may want to take a trip to Hillsboro and check out the Myers Dinner Theatre.

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a off-Broadway show that pays homage to hit music from the 1950s. Visitors of the Myers Dinner Theatre can catch the show through May 2, 2021.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome went dancing behind the scenes with Artistic Director, Jeremy Littlejohn, and actors Lauren Morgan and Natasha Ricketts to give the audience a glimpse of what they can expect from the menu and the live performance.

“This Off-Broadway smash hit takes us to the 1958 Springfield High School Prom where we meet the Wonderettes. As we learn about their lives and loves, we are treated to the girls performing classic 50’s & 60’s hits such as “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “It’s My Party,” and over 20 additional hits! You have never had this much fun at prom, and you will never forget this must-take musical trip down memory lane. Fans of Forever Plaid and Sisters of Swing will love this Off-Broadway hit!“ Myers Dinner Theatre organizers

Click here to get tickets.