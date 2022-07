All Indiana

Myers Dinner Theatre presents Into the Woods

The Brother’s Grimm take to the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family, and the choices we make. And that stage is the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro, Indiana.

The stars of “Into The Woods”, Dion Stover playing The Baker, Angie Fisher as the Baker’s Wife, and Ciarra Stroud as the Witch, joined us today.

The show runs from tomorrow through July 31.

