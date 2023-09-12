NAACP’s Annual Freedom Fund Banquet returns, celebrating 52 years of progress

The much-anticipated NAACP’s Annual Freedom Fund Banquet is back for its remarkable 52nd year, and it’s bound to be a night filled with inspiration and reflection.

Joining us is Chrystal Ratcliffe, the President of the greater Indy NAACP branch, who will shine a spotlight on this year’s thought-provoking topic of conversation.

As we gather once again to celebrate this enduring legacy in our community, the banquet serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for civil rights and social justice, a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to progress.

This annual event has become a representation of hope, uniting people from all walks of life to discuss crucial issues, honor outstanding community leaders, and acknowledge the work that still lies ahead.

As we commemorate 52 years of the Freedom Fund Banquet, we look forward to hearing President Chrystal Ratcliffe’s insights into the current state of our community and the NAACP’s continued role in driving positive change.

This year’s banquet promises to be an evening of empowerment and solidarity, reminding us all of the enduring significance of this important institution.