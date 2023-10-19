NADA unveils a flavor fiesta: Baja fish tacos, caramelized cauliflower, and more!

Are you ready for today’s Tasty Takeout?

NADA’s Executive Chef Joe Miles and General Manager Mark Chyzy joined us to share some of their kitchen favorites!

We’re talking exquisite flavors of Baja Fish Tacos, featuring tempura-battered Mahi Mahi, Chipotle crema, pickled red onions, and more.

But that’s not all!

They also brought Caramelized Cauliflower Tacos, bursting with garlic goat cheese spread and toasted almonds.

Don’t miss the World Famous Chicken Enchiladas, or savor the Seafood Enchiladas topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

If that’s not enough, explore their supplemental sides and desserts, including a Salsa Trio, O.G. Guacamole, Churros, and the divine Tres Leche cake.

NADA’s menu is a fiesta of flavors you won’t want to miss!