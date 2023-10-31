Nail found in Halloween candy sparks fear and Bud Light sales plunge

First up, the iconic beer brand Bud Light is experiencing a steep decline in sales in the United States. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the parent company, reported an overall sales drop of nearly 17 percent, with Bud Light volumes plummeting by 30 percent year-over-year for the weeks ending on October 7th.

The brand’s woes can be attributed, in part, to the controversial partnership with a transgender influencer earlier this year, leading to ongoing backlash.

This summer, Bud Light also lost its long-held title as the top-selling American beer to Modelo. However, on a global scale, Anheuser-Busch is managing to maintain revenue growth of about 5 percent, primarily due to price increases.

Moving on to a Halloween nightmare, a chilling incident unfolded in Wisconsin as parents discovered a three-to-four-inch nail embedded in a Tootsie Roll within their child’s Halloween candy.

The children came across this dangerous surprise while enjoying their treats on their way home after a night of trick-or-treating in Mayville, north of Milwaukee.

Police have issued a warning to parents in the area to exercise caution, as the family was unable to determine which house had distributed the tampered candy.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but this unsettling discovery has ignited fears and raised concerns about the safety of Halloween treats in the community.

