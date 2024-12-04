Actor John Gries reunites with co-stars for “Napoleon Dynamite” screening at Irving Theater

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – If you’re a fan of the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” you won’t want to miss this special event at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 7. Actor John Gries, who played Uncle Rico in the film, will be reunited with his co-stars Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) for a screening of the beloved movie and a fan-led discussion.

We spoke with John Gries on All Indiana about the upcoming event and his role in “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Gries’ portrayal of Uncle Rico, the delusional uncle who refuses to move on from his high school glory days, is one of the standout performances of the film. “Part of the fun of playing him is that he takes himself so seriously,” Grimes said.

Gries describes the tour with Heder and Ramirez as a sort of “high school reunion” and shares that the experience of watching the film with a large group of people is a unique and fulfilling experience.

“Most people who’ve seen this movie have not seen it with a crowd in a theater on the big screen. Most of them discovered this film through cable or television,” Gries said. “So even that alone by itself is a great experience.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit attheirving.com.