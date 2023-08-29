‘Naptown Narratives’ season 3 premiere coming late September

Today, we have the distinct pleasure of welcoming two creative visionaries to our show. Anthony Murdock, the founder of Circle City Story Tellers, and Lakesha Lorene, the director and producer of Naptown Narratives, have joined us to shed light on the much-anticipated premiere of their groundbreaking series.

Naptown Narratives is a testament to their passion for storytelling and their commitment to showcasing the rich tapestry of life in our beloved city. With their collaborative efforts, they’ve crafted a platform that gives voice to the diverse and compelling narratives of Indianapolis, bridging communities and cultures through the art of storytelling.

As we delve into this conversation, we’ll gain unique insights into the creative process behind Naptown Narratives and the profound impact it aims to make. Anthony and Lakesha’s dedication to uplifting local voices and sharing authentic stories is not only inspiring but also vital in today’s world. Join us as we explore the heart and soul of this remarkable project and learn more about the transformative power of storytelling in building stronger, more connected communities.