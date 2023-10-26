Naptown Rumble returns with thrilling boxing event

Get ready for an exciting evening of boxing as Naptown Rumble makes its return on Saturday, December 9th, at Arsenal Tech, located at 1500 E. Michigan Street in Indianapolis.

The doors will swing open at 6:30 p.m., and the action-packed fights will commence at 7:15 p.m.

But that’s not all – if you’re looking to hone your boxing skills or just curious about the sport, don’t miss the opening training session at Triumph Gym on October 21st from 7 to 9 p.m. and on October 22nd at 10 a.m.

It’s your chance to step into the ring and be a part of the Naptown Rumble excitement!