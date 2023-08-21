National Cinema Day returns with $4 movies at theaters

This combination of photos shows promotional art for films, top row from left, "Barbie," "Blue Beetle," "Book Club: The Next Chapter," "Every Body," "The Flash," second row from left, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "The Little Mermaid," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I," "Oppenheimer," bottom row from left, "Past Lives," "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken," "Talk To Me," "White Men Can't Jump," and "You Hurt My Feelings." (Warner Bros., Warner Bros., Focus Features, Focus Features, Warner Bros., Marvel Studios, LucasFilms, Disney, Paramount, Universal, A24, Universal, A24, 20th Century Studios and A24 via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Cinema Day returns this weekend and brings movie lovers a chance to see some of the summer’s biggest films at a reduced price.

The second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday — in all movies and all formats — at participating theaters for just $4.

More than 3,000 theaters are participating, including AMC and Regal. Both have theatres in Central Indiana.

It’s the second straight year theaters are trotting out the one-day event at the tail end of summer.

The first year saw a lot of people come out to the movie theatres to celebrate.

Last year was held on a Saturday, and tickets were just $3, so it remains to be seen if the second year will have similar success being held on a Sunday for a dollar more.

The first year of National Cinema Day didn’t have nearly the offerings of movies this year will feature.

Big blockbusters like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continue to dominate the box office, in fact, “Oppenheimer” just surpassed the $700 million mark. It’s also the fourth highest-grossing IMAX film of all time.

Newly released movies like the highly anticipated “Blue Beetle” will also contribute to what’s expected to be a big day. It dethroned “Barbie” as the number one movie on its opening weekend.

The $4 movie is less than half the cost of a typical ticket. I just checked the current price of a movie at an AMC theater in Indianapolis, and it was $13.99 for one ticket.

So splurge, take a date to the movie, and buy the big popcorn instead of the small.