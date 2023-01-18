All Indiana

Navigating through rough times in relationships

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Relationships can be tricky. Sometimes couples have a hard time getting along.

The divorce rate in America is the third highest in the world. That’s why author and Naturopathic relationship coach, Doctor Vicki Matthews joined Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about the highs and lows of every relationship.

She has a lot of advice to share in her book, “The Five Elements of Relationships: How to Get Along with Anyone, Anytime, Anyplace,” which can be purchased on Amazon.

How have you worked through relationship problems?

