Nearly 20,000 kids in Indianapolis join summer reading program

We are thrilled to announce that nearly 20,000 youth in the Indianapolis area are participating in The Indianapolis Public Library’s Summer Reading Program! This year’s pet-themed program, which has been running for over a month, has seen incredible engagement from our community.

Fun Facts About Our 2024 Summer Reading Program:

Participation Numbers: 19,930 kids are actively participating in our Summer Reading Program.

In the attached media release, you can learn more about what patrons and IndyPL staff are enjoying about this year’s program. You can also hear feedback from IndyHumane about our partnership.

It’s Not Too Late to Join! Kids and families can still register for The Indianapolis Public Library’s 2024 Summer Reading Program, which continues through Saturday, July 31, at all IndyPL locations.

We hope you will share this exciting news with your audience and help us encourage even more participation as we continue to promote the joy of reading throughout the summer. We have staff available for interviews with media outlets. Please see the attached press release and reach out if you would like more information.