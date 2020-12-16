Nestle Inn offers ‘ultimate’ Indy experience, holiday getaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a way to support local and give yourself or a loved one a holiday getaway, the owners of Nestle Inn Bed & Breakfast want you to give their place a try.

For Leesa Smith, taking part in the cooking classes are a must-try for visitors and make a good gifting idea.

“It’s just a really nice, safe and fun experience,” she said. “I like watching people interact and learning a new skill. If they can take what they did in class and go home and make it, then I’m happy.”

With safety in mind, the class size only reaches up to 10 people with individual work stations.

“You only work with the person you came with,” Smith said.

Trending Headlines

Each class gives you interactions, with a local chef, to prepare different foods from crepes to soups to Thai food.

According to Smith, the chef instructors are some of most talented chefs from culinary programs and restaurants in Indianapolis.

Private classes and bookings for one of their six bed-and-breakfast rooms are also available if you’re looking for a staycation this winter.

Click here to check out the Nestle Inn’s cooking classes and their rooms also.