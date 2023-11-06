Netflix’s baking champ and Indy native launches R&B single

Get ready for a sweet homecoming as Ignisico Miles, the recent victor of Netflix’s Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, makes a triumphant return to Indianapolis.

This time, he’s not whipping up desserts but rather hitting the stage to drop his scorching debut R&B single, “The One.”

With his newfound fame and talent, Ignisico promises a performance that’s as delightful as his baking skills.

Don’t miss this exciting musical journey from the baking champ turned R&B sensation!