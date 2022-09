All Indiana

Netflix’s ‘Iron Chef-Quest for an Iron Legend’ & Food Network series ‘Stoked’

Chef Yia Vang joined “All Indiana” Monday to talk about Mung culture and cuisine.

Vang has competed on Netflix’s “Iron Chef-Quest for an Iron Legand” as well as, the featured cover story on Bon Appetit Magazine.

On Vang’s Food Network series “Stoked”, viewers can join him “live” as he cooks over his wood-fired grill.

Vang also has a new series on the Outdoor Channel called “Feral” which premiers in November.

Enjoy the video learning more about Mung culture and cuisine with Chef Vang.