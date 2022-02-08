All Indiana

New animated series ‘Fairview’ premieres tomorrow starring SNL cast-member Austin Johnson, actress Aparna Nacherla

You may know James Austin Johnson from “Saturday Night Live” and Aparna Nacherla from “A Simple Favor” or “Crashing,” but now they’re both the star voices of the new Comedy Central animated series, “Fairview.”

WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome spoke to the pair who’s new show is executive produced by the team behind “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News.”

“Fairview” is a hyper-topical half-hour adult animated series about how national politics causes wild small-town drama in the Natty Light-chugging, grocery store parking lot-fighting, public urinating town of Fairview through the lens of its sloppy party girl turned pragmatic mayor, Kelly Sampson.

It premieres Wednesday, February 9 following “South Park” on Comedy Central.