New animated series for kids ‘Big Nate’ to premier on Paramount+

“Big Nate” is a new animated series following Nate Wright, a precocious 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade with humor and style.

The animated series, produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, is based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce.

“Big Nate” will debut eight episodes on Thursday, February 17 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and later in the month in Australia. The first eight episodes will be available in the U.S. and Canada, with more episodes to be announced at a later date.

Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure, Nate always finds a way to turn trouble into fun.

In the series premiere, “The Legend of the Gunting,” Nate has multiple detentions on the docket, per usual. But this time he is only one detention away from a fate only whispered about in the halls of P.S. 38. Meanwhile, the unhinged new kid is determined to become Nate’s prank partner.