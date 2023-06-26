New Bud Light Campaign; Mission Impossible in theaters in July…Is This Anything?

Hammer and Nigel, the popular radio hosts at WIBC, are here to provide us with the latest updates on Bud Light’s new campaign and the much-anticipated sequel to the Mission: Impossible series.

Bud Light has launched a fresh advertising campaign aimed at boosting sales following a recent controversy surrounding their ‘LGBTQ+’ partnership. The campaign features a new commercial showcasing people enjoying Bud Light despite facing summer difficulties like sunburns and rain-outs.

The brand has also teamed up with country singers and NFL players for additional ads. As an incentive, Bud Light is giving away $10,000 weekly to lucky drinkers.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible fans can rejoice as director Christopher McQuarrie confirms that “Part Two” is well underway. The film has already been shot in various locations, including Africa, the Arctic, and London, with even more exciting elements yet to be revealed.