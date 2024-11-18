New children’s book teaches empathy and kindness through real-life encounter

Author Monica Berg, in collaboration with her 10-year-old daughter Abigail, has released a new children’s book, “The Tale of the Other Glove.” The story, inspired by real-life events, teaches children the importance of empathy and kindness.

The book centers on an encounter Abigail had in a New York City subway station with her babysitter. While waiting for their train, the babysitter dropped a glove. When she bent to retrieve it, an unhoused man claimed it as his own. Confused, Abigail and her babysitter recounted the story to Berg, who posed a thought-provoking question: “Why didn’t you just give him your other glove? What good does one glove do you?”

This moment sparked a deeper conversation between Berg and her daughter about empathy, seeing the world through someone else’s eyes, and the value of kindness over being right.

A Message Rooted in Compassion

The story reflects themes of understanding and compassion, which Berg believes are vital for children, especially at an impressionable age. “What you start to feed them is what’s going to grow,” Berg explained. “If we want our children to become compassionate, kind, empathetic adults, it really has to start young.”

The book encourages readers to consider the feelings and perspectives of others. Berg says the best way to foster empathy is through storytelling and seizing everyday opportunities to practice small acts of kindness.

Lessons for Adults and Children Alike

Berg emphasizes that adults, not just children, can benefit from the book’s message. “Kids are great at imitating, so if we’re going to teach these kinds of concepts, we have to try to live them ourselves,” she said.

Recalling a personal experience, Berg shared how she bought frozen yogurt for three boys who couldn’t afford it. “My kids’ faces lit up,” she said. “What it showed them was the power of empathy and action. If we as adults model this behavior, our kids will remember it and step up to do it themselves.”

A Collaborative Process

Berg described the book’s creation as a collaborative process inspired by heartfelt conversations with Abigail. “It’s a testament to our relationship,” she said. “We mix my childhood experiences with hers, adding a bit of fun fiction to create a beautiful story.”

“The Tale of the Other Glove” highlights the idea that no act of kindness is ever wasted. It’s a message designed to resonate with readers of all ages, encouraging them to see the humanity in others and act with compassion.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.