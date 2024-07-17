New Direction Church to host Back-to-School Block Party

New Direction Church is excited to host a back-to-school block party! Pastor Ken Sullivan joined us to share more information about this special event.

The block party will offer free food, backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, sneakers, and shoes to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

In addition to these essentials, there will be Kuts 4 Kids, providing free haircuts, and dental screenings to ensure students are ready to start the school year healthy and confident.

This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and support each other. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun and take advantage of the free resources available.

For more details, visit New Direction Church’s website or contact the church directly. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event aimed at helping students succeed!