New Indy-based nonprofit for student-athletes gets Under Armour grant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A nonprofit focused on helping student-athletes is preparing to compete on the collegiate level.

It’s now getting backed by a grant courtesy of Under Armour.

When Aboshioma “Sho” Obemeata founded Advancement Through Athletics, his goal was to provide a platform to help scholar athletes, who compete in track and field to obtain the tools they need to be successful on the next level.

The program does that through helping improve athletic performance, but also in leadership and academic development.

On Friday’s “All Indiana,” Obemeata talked about how ATA got the Access & Opportunity Gran from Under Armour, and why his passion ultimately led him away from a job at USA Track & Field.

ATA is hosting two events where people can learn more about the summer track and field program at Obemeata’s new gym Panthera Elite.