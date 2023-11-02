New Kids on the Block announces ‘Magic Summer 2024’ Tour

Is This Anything?: Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood are set to take fans on a nostalgic journey as they announce the “Magic Summer 20-24” tour, a nod to their iconic 1990 tour.

With special guests Paula Abdul and D-J Jazzy Jeff joining the mix, this three-month-long musical extravaganza is sure to bring back memories and create new ones.

The tour kicks off on June 14th in Ohio, promising fans a step-by-step trip back in time.

In other news, Samuel Adams’ Utopias beer is making headlines with its extreme strength, boasting an alcohol level of 28% ABV.

This unique barrel-aged beer, more reminiscent of a fine cognac or port, can’t be sold in 15 states due to its potency.

With a suggested retail price of $240 for a 24-and-a-half-ounce bottle, Utopias is a limited and exclusive offering available at specialty liquor stores in the 35 states where it’s legal.