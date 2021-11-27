All Indiana

New train ride chugs into Indiana State Museum for holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday festivities officially kicked off Friday at the Indiana State Museum with its Celebration Crossing experience.

The tradition that’s known for arrival of Santa Claus by helicopter, and the lighting of the 92-county tree added something new for visitors in 2021.

The museum opened a new magical train ride called the Snowfall Express. Kids and their families can take a tour and a journey through a forest created to highlight how some of Indiana’s animals prepare for the winter’s first snow.

This year, people will also have more access to Santa with the option of visits being up close or socially distanced.

Other traditions including Santa’s Front Yard and the Reindeer Barn also are returning.

Celebration Crossing at the Indiana State Museum is happening through Jan. 2. Get tickets in advance online.