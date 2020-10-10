Newfields brings new ‘spooky’ experience to Harvest, previews largest exhibit in museum history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is bringing a new experience to its traditional fall celebration in 2020. Harvest at Newfields, the monthlong event at the museum, features thousands of Indiana-grown pumpkins and local vendors that include Sun King Brewing Company, West Fork Whiskey Company, Oliver Winery and McClure’s Apple Orchard.

Harvest Nights, new this year, is a “spooky” event that features glowing pumpkins and a never-before-seen path at Newfields. Guests will be guided around the enchanted forest, an eerie ghost train and a special grand finale at the Lilly House.

In June 2021, the museum is planning to debut “THE LUME Indianapolis.” Set to open at 30,000 square feet, the new exhibit is going to be the largest in Newfields’ 137-year history, according to staff. The exhibit will feature nearly 150 state-of-the-art digital projectors that can transform two-dimensional paintings into a 3D world where guests can explore using all their senses.