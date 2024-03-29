News 8’s Andrew Chernoff talks Purdue in Detroit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Purdue Boilermakers are in Detroit to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for a spot in the Elite Eight.

News 8 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff is with the team for the game.

He joined “All Indiana” on Friday afternoon to talk about the Boilermakers matchup with the 5-seed Bulldogs.

Purdue is coming off an impressive win against Utah State for their spot in the Sweet 16.

Purdue is favored in the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but, as the Boilermakers know, it’s March Madness and anything can happen.

The Boilermakers will likely lean on the talents of their 7-feet-4 big man in the post, Zach Edey.

But it won’t be an easy task for Purdue.

Gonzaga is playing much better basketball than they were at the beginning of the year. A large part of that is due to the play of Ryan Nembhard, the brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard.

This game won’t be the first time these two teams have seen each other.

Gonzaga and Purdue faced off in November of this season in Hawaii during the Maui Invitational. Purdue came away on top during that game 73-63. Edey finished with 25 points in that one, and the Boilermakers hope he can do much of the same in this Sweet Sixteen matchup.

Tip-off starts at 7:39 p.m. Friday.

News 8’s Andrew Chernoff talks Purdue in Detroit Purdue men's basketball fans on March 29, 2024, gather in and around Detroit ahead of the Boilermakers' Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Championship inside Little Caesars Arena. (WISH Photo/Andrew Chernoff) 1 / 8 Purdue men's basketball fans on March 29, 2024, gather in and around Detroit ahead of the Boilermakers' Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Championship inside Little Caesars Arena. (WISH Photo/Andrew Chernoff)