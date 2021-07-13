All Indiana

News 8’s Randall Newsome moved to tears by powerful story of loss and hope

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a story so powerful News 8’s Randall Newsome was moved to tears talking about it.

Doctors told Lakisha Lately and her 16-year-old daughter Destini Fuqua there was nothing to worry about in November 2019 when Destini started experiencing pain in her stomach and back.

The pain got worse and they returned to the doctor needing answers.

They finally got one: clear cell sarcoma, a rare and brutal cancer.

Newsome learned just a few days after speaking with Lately that Destini had died.

Click on the video to watch the remarkable story from Tuesday’s edition of “All Indiana.”

