All Indiana

News 8’s Randall Newsome talks iCarly season 2 premiere with the stars

INDIANAPOLSI (WISH) — Season 2 of the hit television show iCarly premieres Friday April 18 on Paramount+ and two of the show’s stars joined us on All Indiana!

Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and based on the original hit sitcom, iCARLY follows Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends as they navigate work, love and family in their 20s. Following the two-episode season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.

Nathan Kress plays Freddie Benson and Laci Mosley plays Harper in iCarly. Tune in next Friday for the season premiere!