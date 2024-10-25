NICA’s season finale at Stone Eater Bike Park promotes youth cycling and inclusivity

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) will host its season finale race this weekend at the new Stone Eater Bike Park. The event, aimed at youth mountain bikers, brings together student athletes from grades 6-12 across the state. Doug Koenig, head coach of the Indy Central team, and coach April Koenig discussed the upcoming event and the significance of NICA.

NICA provides opportunities for youth to learn and grow through mountain biking. “It’s about building confidence through bicycles, not just competition,” said Doug Koenig. Students of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced racers, participate in the program, which emphasizes community and development. “It’s open to kids who are riding a bike for the first time and to those who have been racing since they were little,” added April.

This weekend’s race will be held at the new Stone Eater Bike Park, a unique and challenging course. Riders will compete in waves, with groups based on skill and experience. While each race is individual, there is also a team scoring system that adds an extra layer of excitement. According to Doug, “There’s team spirit, enthusiasm, and cheering, which makes it feel like a festival.”

The new bike park offers a distinct trail system, making it a fitting location for NICA’s season finale. Doug shared that the kids are “really excited to break it open,” and the course will be the longest lap they’ve encountered this season.

The Koenigs have a personal connection to the sport. Their son began racing in West Virginia, and when the family moved to Indiana, they quickly found a local NICA team. “It’s something we can do as a family all year round,” said April.

NICA also has initiatives to promote inclusivity, including rides specifically for girls and families. “It’s a great way for younger siblings to experience the trails and for families to join in,” Doug noted.

To support more kids in mountain biking, NICA holds an annual fundraiser sponsored by Trek, offering donors a chance to win a Trek bike and gear. “Every donation helps sponsor more kids on bikes, whether through scholarships or funding race necessities,” said April.

The organization encourages anyone interested in cycling to get involved. For those new to mountain biking, the Mountain Bike Skills Park at Washington Park offers loaner bikes and helmets. “It’s a no-cost way to try out riding trails,” said Doug.

The season finale event takes place Sunday, October 27, starting at 9 a.m. More details, including information on how to donate, can be found at indianamtb.rallyup.com.