Nickel Plate Express offers Holiday Cheer train rides

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Nickel Plate Express is inviting people from all over central Indiana aboard for a holiday train experience.

It’s the second year of their Holiday Cheer Rides.

Get in the holiday spirit with a festive train ride that includes a light display. Cookies and holiday beverage are also available along the way. And there’s a cash bar for riders over 21.

The excursion boards in Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road. Look for the train and a big white warming tent.

The ride is 1 hour, 15 minutes long and travels through Cicero and Arcadia. The train stops at “Santa’s Workshop,” courtesy of Gaylor Electric. The Noblesville-based company also decks the train out in approximately 2,000 Christmas lights!