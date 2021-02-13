‘Night to Shine’ for kids with special needs returns as drive-thru party

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mount Pleasant Christian Church found a way to continue its tradition of giving young people with special needs a “Night to Shine” on Friday.

The event, sponsored by former football star Tim Tebow and his foundation is centered around shining a light on kids, age 14 and older, through a prom celebration. The Tim Tebow Foundation has been doing this for seven years at different churches all over the country.

This year church volunteers made changes to the celebration, making the experience virtual and added something they call the “Shine-Thru.”

Watch the video here to catch some of the special moments, at the drive-thru party and see how the people at Mount Pleasant pulled off this year’s event.