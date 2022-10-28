All Indiana

Nightmare on Edgewood offers three haunted attractions, Randall Newsome takes tour

Nightmare on Edgewood (1959 S. Meridian) is now in its 45th season (open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays).

The three-part haunted house has expanded to traverse two stories and cover over 40,000 square feet.

“All Indiana” host Randall Newsome went for a walk through the haunted house to give viewers a look at what they can expect.

One ticket to Nightmare on Edgewood grants admission to three separate haunted attractions.

New this year is Containment, where guests will come face to face with a murderous mob turned crazy by the contaminated local water supply. In Charlie’s Revenge, explore an ancient, cursed mansion to decide if you’ll help Charlie avenge his tortured family who died there. And in Conley Farm, all the farmhands (and even some of the livestock) have developed weird disfigurements and are going mad from the chemicals Old Man Conley uses in his fields.

Don’t miss the special end-of-season closing event Friday, Nov. 4 & Saturday, Nov. 5 featuring old-school horror movie villains!

The gates and ticket booth open at 6:30 p.m. Haunts open at 7 p.m. Gates close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and at 12 midnight on weekends.

Tickets start at $30 for all three attractions. Fast Pass tickets are $50. Coupons, tickets, and the official season schedule are available on the Nightmare on Edgewood website, nightmareonedgewood.com.

MORE INFO:

Established in 1978, this season marks Nightmare on Edgewood’s 45th year in operation. The Cook brothers acquired the haunt in 2009 and continue to uphold its reputation as Indy’s Most Intense Haunted House. Nearly 50 volunteer actors bring Nightmare on Edgewood to life each season, while an additional 12-15 staff (including volunteers from the Greenwood Fire Department) assist with parking, ticket sales, and general maintenance and management of the haunt.

Nightmare on Edgewood proudly supports the local community by giving to local Boy Scout troops 266 & 264, Pink Ribbon Connection, Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents, Haunters Against Hate and many other event fundraisers.