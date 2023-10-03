Nightmare on Edgewood: Unleashing 46 seasons of frightful fun!

Established in 1978, Nightmare on Edgewood is gearing up for its 46th season of spine-tingling scares, making it Indy’s most intense haunted house experience.

Owner Kevin Cook is joining us to spill the eerie beans on what’s in store for this new season.

Brace yourselves, thrill-seekers, because there are not one, but two brand-new attractions added to the lineup: “Cinema 13” and “The Factory.”

Get ready for a hauntingly good time as Nightmare on Edgewood continues to deliver unforgettable frights and thrills!