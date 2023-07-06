‘No Limits’ art series with the Indiana Blind Children Foundation welcomes A.J. Croce

The Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation (IBCF) is welcoming musician A.J. Croce to the foundation’s annual No Limits Celebration. The event, scheduled for July 22nd, will be held in the historic auditorium at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI).

A virtuosic pianist, A.J. Croce toured with B.B. King and Ray Charles before reaching the age of 21. Over his career, Croce has performed with a wide range of musicians! From Willie Nelson to the Neville Brothers, A.J. has blazed his own trail as an artist.

The No Limits Arts Series aims to promote inclusivity and remove social barriers in the arts for individuals with disabilities. In keeping with the goals of No Limits: An Arts Series Focused on Access for All, the event brings artists of all abilities to the stage that mirror the strengths and abilities of students at ISBVI. Additionally, the public is invited to experience the art and the programs at the ISBVI. Specifically, programs that help impaired students succeed academically and socially will be highlighted.

The performance will open with local jazz artist, Reggie Bishop. Also, dinner provided by The Jazz Kitchen is included with your ticket. Following his performance, a Q&A session with A.J. Croce will take place. Tickets can be bought through the link here!