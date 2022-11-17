All Indiana

Nonprofit aims to provide 100 families with Thanksgiving meals

Johnnie Long is the man behind this labor of love and founder of The Rendering Hope Project, and he joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share how his mission began with a goal to feed 10 families, and now it’s up to 100 families, how others can support as a volunteer or donate food or money, how just $34 can feed a family for Thanksgiving and more.

November 18 is the deadline for volunteers to sign up.

Vouchers can also be provided to those who who wish to receive a turkey and sides from an upcoming event at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22.

Watch the video above to hear from him.

For more information or if you would like to volunteer, donate or be a recipIent, contact Long here: instagram.com/yeah_thatshim.