North Wayne Elementary educator wins $1,000 in Teachers’ Treasures, IKEA contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IKEA Fishers teamed up with Teachers’ Treasures for their Classroom Refresh Contest.
The goal of the contest was to help a Marion County teacher fill his or her classroom with new furniture and supplies.
The educator who received the most buzz would get to walk away with a $1,000 to shop with.
After hundreds got involved and nominated teachers throughout the city on Facebook, the nonprofits found their winner: Millie Hawley, a teacher at North Wayne Elementary.
