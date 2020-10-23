North Wayne Elementary educator wins $1,000 in Teachers’ Treasures, IKEA contest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IKEA Fishers teamed up with Teachers’ Treasures for their Classroom Refresh Contest.

The goal of the contest was to help a Marion County teacher fill his or her classroom with new furniture and supplies.

The educator who received the most buzz would get to walk away with a $1,000 to shop with.

After hundreds got involved and nominated teachers throughout the city on Facebook, the nonprofits found their winner: Millie Hawley, a teacher at North Wayne Elementary.

Watch the video to hear her reaction when she found out she’d be able to spend $1,000 on her students.

Check this website to see what else Teachers’ Treasures is doing to “help teachers help kids.”