Nurse shares story of how rescuing a dog changed her life after being diagnosed with illness

When you rescue a pet from an animal shelter, not only are you rescuing that animal, but you might also be rescuing yourself.

That is certainly true in the case of Dawn Blair, a Registered Hospice Nurse in Richmond, Virginia who adopted a Yorkshire Terrier Mix she named Mr. Monks.

Her book, “Me and Mr. Monks” tells the story of a precious little soul that showed her what unconditional love is all about around the same time she was diagnosed with Lyme Disease.