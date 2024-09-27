NXT Set for Historic Broadcast Debut on The CW Network

Highly anticipated title fight between current NXT Men’s Champion Ethan Page and Trick Williams

Chicago, IL (WISH) — WWE’s NXT is gearing up for a significant milestone as it prepares for its broadcast television debut on The CW Network. The first live show will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, followed by a second event at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on October 8, both starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The launch marks a pivotal moment for NXT, which has been a staple of WWE programming since its inception in 2012. This new partnership with The CW Network is part of a five-year agreement announced in November 2023, allowing NXT to reach a broader audience with 52 live weekly events planned for the upcoming season.

Adding to the excitement, WWE Superstars CM Punk and Randy Orton are scheduled to make special appearances in Chicago and St. Louis, respectively.

NXT, spearheaded by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and guided by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, has been instrumental in developing emerging talent, with nearly 90 percent of last year’s WrestleMania participants having roots in the brand. The show has also gained popularity among younger audiences, with a reported 20 percent increase in average viewership among adults aged 18-49 this year.

With this debut, NXT joins The CW’s expanding lineup of live sports, which already includes ACC football, Pac-12 football, and LIV Golf, among other programming. The CW is positioning itself to offer over 500 hours of sports content annually, further solidifying its place in the competitive landscape of sports broadcasting.

For more information on presale opportunities and event details, fans can visit WWE’s official site.

As anticipation builds for this landmark event, NXT fans are excited to witness the next chapter in the evolution of WWE programming on broadcast television.