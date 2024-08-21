Search
Olga Parno shares easy facial massage for reducing puffiness

Olga Parno Shares Easy Facial Massage for Reducing Puffiness

by: Divine Triplett
by: Divine Triplett

Skincare expert Olga Parno stopped by today to show us a simple at-home facial massage for reducing puffiness.

The easy four-step massage works to drain excess fluid, boost your circulation, and give you a healthy glow.

She said it’s great for anyone who may be dealing with a puffy face from allergies, travel, or diet changes.

It’s easy to do and can be a quick way to refresh your skin.

If you are looking for something simple to enhance your skin appearance, then this massage may be just what you need.

Take steps by Olga and see the difference that it can make in your everyday skincare routine!

