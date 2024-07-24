Olympic Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett discusses Paris 2024 Games and watch party hosting tips

Brooke Bennett, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the world’s greatest distance swimmers, joined us to talk about the upcoming Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, officially branded as Paris 2024.

The event will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

For those not attending in person, many will plan to watch parties to cheer for Team USA from home!

Bennett shared tips for hosting the perfect watch party.

This included ideas for custom décor and creating team jerseys to make the experience more exciting and fun.

Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, swimming, or any other sport, Brooke showed viewers how to celebrate their favorite events and athletes.

She provided creative ways to display team spirit and enjoy the games.

She also offered her insights on the summer games, sharing her picks and predictions for the events.

Brooke Bennett helped fans get ready for the excitement of Paris 2024, sharing her expertise and enthusiasm for the Olympic Games. For more information, watch the full interview above.