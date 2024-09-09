Search
‘On The Run’ launches 30-Day challenge in Indy

ALL IN RUN

by: Divine Triplett
“On The Run,” a local running group based in Indianapolis, is kicking off its exciting 30-day challenge, running from September 9th through October 5th.

The challenge invites people of all fitness levels to get active, whether by running or walking. Runners will aim to cover 20 miles throughout the challenge, while walkers are encouraged to reach an average of 7,000 steps per day.

This initiative is a perfect opportunity to boost your fitness and enjoy the camaraderie of the local community.

Participants can follow “On The Run” on Instagram for more details about the challenge and updates on future events.

Whether you’re an avid runner or a casual walker, there’s something for everyone in this challenge.

So, what are you waiting for? Lace up your sneakers, and get moving!

Let’s prioritize our health and get our bodies moving, whether you’re running or walking—whichever floats your boat!

