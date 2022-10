All Indiana

‘One Dark Night: A Rock Symphony of the Macabre’ comes to Palladium in Carmel

“One Dark Night: A Rock Symphony of the Macabre” is a terrifying orchestral exploration of all things dark and evil, and it’s coming to the Palladium stage on Oct. 22.

The stage extravaganza will feature electrified arrangements of spooky masterworks by composers such as Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart.

It is led by rock guitarist Neil Zaza whom you may know from his many viral videos, and Maestro Zaza himself joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana to discuss the event coming to Carmel.