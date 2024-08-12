One Life at a Time: Making a difference for at-risk youth

Donielle Martin, Kia Well, and Mike Futch joined us to discuss the important work being done by “One Life at a Time.”

This organization is dedicated to helping at-risk youth and rehabilitating minority males who are “in the system.”

Through their efforts, they aim to create positive change and offer support to those who need it most.

One Life at a Time is preparing for an exciting new event, “Executive for a Day,” which will launch in September.

This event is a partnership between One Life at a Time, Voices, and Indy Humane Society.

It offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain experience and insight into the professional world, helping them to build valuable skills and confidence.

By working together with these organizations, One Life at a Time continues to make a real impact in the community, offering hope and a brighter future for at-risk youth and minority males.

The “Executive for a Day” event is just one example of how they are committed to changing lives, one step at a time.