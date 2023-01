All Indiana

One woman’s journey through Global Fertility industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some women, becoming a mother can be a very long journey.

For Elizabeth Katkin, it took seven miscarriages, 10 In Virto Fertilization cycles, nine years and $200,000 dollars to solve her fertility issues.

Katkin took a trip to Moscow and ignored everything her fertility doctors in the US and the UK were telling her.

Her memoir “Conceivability” talks about her journey of exploring the frontiers of fertility.

Watch the full interview to learn about Katkin’s journey.