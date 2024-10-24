One World Market in Indianapolis celebrates 17th anniversary with special event

One World Market, Indiana’s only Japanese market, is celebrating its 17th anniversary with a special event this weekend. Store Manager Ryan Duma shared details on how the store plans to mark the milestone, emphasizing customer service and a commitment to bringing authentic Japanese products to the local community. “Customer service, and just serving the community as best as we can with good products, is key,” Duma said.

To celebrate, One World Market will host a fish-cutting event featuring a 200-pound bluefin tuna flown in from Spain. “Our chef, who is from Japan, will be breaking down the tuna in front of a crowd at the store,” Duma explained. As the tuna is prepared, staff will provide samples to customers, and portions will be packaged and sold on-site. Duma noted that visitors will have the chance to see and taste parts of the fish that are typically only available at high-end sushi restaurants.

In addition to the tuna cutting, the event will offer various food samples and activities. Popular Japanese snack brand, Calbee, will provide tastings, and there will be complimentary bubble tea, miso soup samples, and specialty treats from Mochi Joy Doughnuts. Customers can also purchase pre-made sushi and other hot food options.

Duma expressed the joy of sharing Japanese culture with local residents, noting the thrill of introducing new customers to traditional foods and products. “When we have customers come in and they say, ‘I didn’t know about you guys,’ and they experience everything from the food to buying different products, that’s the best part,” he said.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, October 26, at One World Market, located at 8466 Castleton Corner Drive, near Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis. The tuna-cutting demonstration will begin at 11 a.m., providing a unique opportunity for attendees to see and taste freshly prepared sushi-grade fish.

One World Market pt. 2

As part of the event, customers will also get a hands-on opportunity to learn sushi-making techniques from One World Market chefs Gideon and Jack Terry, who have been working at the store for five years. The chefs demonstrated how to make a California roll, guiding participants through the process of preparing rice, adding fillings, and rolling sushi. “Traditional Japanese sushi usually has the rice on the inside of the roll, but for a California roll, it’s on the outside,” Gideon explained, adding tips to ensure a successful roll.

The event promises to be a celebration of Japanese cuisine, offering a range of products and experiences that showcase the best of the market. For those interested in attending, more details are available at One World Market Indiana’s location and website.