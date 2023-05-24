Open discussion with NASA’s first female shuttle commander Colonel Eileen Collins

NASA’s first female shuttle commander, Colonel Eileen Collins, joined us today to discuss an exciting development in space exploration.

NASA’s Chapea (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) Science and Technology Center has established a groundbreaking Mars-On-Earth simulated environment in Texas. In June, four brave researchers will enter the simulator and embark on a remarkable journey, living there for an impressive 378 days.

This trial run serves a crucial purpose: allowing scientists to conduct experiments and develop vital technologies for future Mars missions. By creating an environment that closely mimics the conditions astronauts will experience on the red planet, researchers can gather valuable data and test various strategies for sustaining life and ensuring crew health and performance.

In other space news, Virgin Galactic, the pioneering space tourism company, is preparing for its next spaceflight, called Unity 25. Following a hiatus of nearly two years since its founder Sir Richard Branson’s flight, this mission marks an important step toward the commencement of commercial service. Scheduled to launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico, Unity 25 will be Virgin Galactic’s fifth spaceflight to date.

The space industry is entering an exciting phase, with significant advancements and milestones on the horizon. As we explore and push the boundaries of human space travel, missions like the Mars-On-Earth simulation and Virgin Galactic’s spaceflights pave the way for future breakthroughs and commercial space tourism.

These endeavors not only expand our understanding of space but also inspire generations of scientists, engineers, and adventurers to pursue the dream of venturing beyond our home planet.